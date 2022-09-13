Watch Now

Ralston Public School kids on the KMTV book fair: 'It just makes you happy'

Posted at 7:39 AM, Sep 13, 2022
RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — It was January 19, 2022.

For Mockingbird Elementary and KMTV, the day couldn't come soon enough. Through If You Give a Child a Book ... and in partnership with Scholastic, students could select four new books to keep.

"At home, I like it 'cause I have my own little library in my basement. So, if I'm feeling like really, really mad because someone did something mean to me, I usually just go to the library and read some calm books," shared Tanner Bergman, now in second grade.

Mockingbird Elementary Principal Brian Ferguson elaborated on the value of having books at home.

"It's huge. We have a large population of students in poverty and to have that ability to build a home library is just an enormous opportunity for them to have their own books at home — books they're interested in," he said.

Kymani Ringey, now in third grade, remembers January 19, 2022 well.

"When I got to the book fair, I was like — 'Oh, this is gonna be fun.' Then I figured out I got to keep those books forever," he recalled.

"Sometimes, you want a book, but you can't find it or it's too expensive. And for a child, when you just get the free books you want, it just makes you happy," Ringey said.

KMTV is owned by E.W. Scripps Company. If You Give a Child a Book... is managed by the Scripps Howard Fund, which works with Title I schools to reach underserved and vulnerable children living in poverty with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade, years when children are still learning to read.

Though KMTV's 2022-23 donation campaign has ended, donations can be made year-round in support of the general campaign.

