Omaha King Elementary kids get big surprise from 'Dog Man'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A core mission for us at Scripps, the parent company of KMTV, is getting books into kids' hands.

On Friday, Meteorologist Caitlin Connell was at King Elementary to do just that.

The school held a special assembly and Caitlin handed out free copies of "Dog Man: Twenty Thousand Fleas under the Sea."

It's part of Scripps' If You Give a Child a Bookcampaign. This particular book was the millionth The company has given out.

King Elementary's principal drew on personal experience to explain the importance of getting books to kids.

"Anytime you can add a book to a child's personal library, especially kids who grow up in poverty — you know when I grew up I had to go to Washington branch library to get my books — but to get books to add to your own personal library that you can read over and over again, that is an amazing opportunity,” said Principal Stephanie Black.

