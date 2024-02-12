Dunkin’ launches ‘DunKings’ menu items and merch from Super Bowl commercial

Dunkin’ once again teamed up with Ben Affleck for a brand-new Super Bowl commercial, and this time, he brought along some famous friends — and the day after the Super Bowl, Dunkin’ is launching a menu and even merch inspired by this year’s commercial.

Along with Affleck, the spot dubbed “The DunKings” also features the actor’s close friend Matt Damon, wife Jennifer Lopez, former football star Tom Brady and musicians Jack Harlow and Fat Joe.

MORE: Ben Affleck’s daughter looks just like him

It opens with Affleck showing up at Lopez’s recording studio with his “band” to debut a song they’ve created called “Don’t Dunk Away at My Heart.” J.Lo ends up being embarrassed, but also amused, telling Affleck, “We talked about this,” as he leaves, but then also telling Brady he can stay.

Dunkin'

MORE: Dunkin’ has heart-shaped donuts for Valentine’s Day

The commercial ends with Damon telling Affleck, “Remember when I told you I’d do anything for you? This is anything.” Affleck then tells him to “chill” and says Dunkin’ will be naming a drink after them — and it did.

The ad is the last of what the coffee chain is called the “Dunkin’ Cinematic Universe,” which began with Affleck’s commercial during last year’s Super Bowl and has continued to expand with other commercials since.

You can watch the full ad below:

The new drink named after the group is just part of a new “DunKings Menu,” which is available in shops now for a limited time.

The menu includes DunKings Munchkins Skewers — or simply, miniature doughnuts on a skewer — and the DunKings Iced Coffee, which the shop says is Affleck’s go-to order. The coffee is made with iced coffee with notes of vanilla that is mixed with cream, then topped with Sweet Cold Foam and a dusting of cinnamon sugar.

Dunkin'

There are a few more items on the menu that are exclusive to the Dunkin’ mobile app as well, including an Everything Encore Breakfast Sandwich, Hazelnut Heartthrob Iced Coffee and Mixed Berry Beats Dunkin’ Refresher, which is a Strawberry Dragonfruit Dunkin’ Refresher with an extra shot of raspberry flavor.

You can even order DunKings merchandise from Dunkin’s website beginning Feb. 12 at noon EST while supplies last. You’ll find everything from tracksuits and fuzzy bucket hats to a 40-ounce stainless steel tumbler.

Dunkin'

DunKings at Dunkin’

MORE: The best Super Bowls ever played

Other celebrity cameos in Super Bowl ads this year include Kris Jenner, who appeared in an ad for Oreo, and Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer in an ad for Uber Eats.

Which Super Bowl LVIII commercial was your favorite?

Dunkin’ launches ‘DunKings’ menu items and merch from Super Bowl commercial originally appeared on Simplemost.com