Let’s talk a little bit about The Grinch. Sure, he has a bad reputation for wanting to stop the Whos from celebrating Christmas. But we all know how much his heart grew thanks to finding the true meaning of the holiday. And let’s be honest, we all have a touch of Grinch inside us during this busy time of year.

Maybe that’s why The Grinch is everywhere during the holiday season, from movie marathons to a 10-foot inflatable Grinch for your front lawn.

Now, how about some Grinch-inspired holiday desserts? Brittanie from Simplistically Living has a whole collection of terrifically grinchy treats in all their green glory. They’re the perfect snacks to enjoy while watching “How The Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Let’s start with some Grinch Fudge, shall we?

When it comes to fudge, our two favorite words are “no bake,” and they apply to this recipe. This Grinch Fudge only has six ingredients and requires only the microwave, a little stirring, some time in the refrigerator and a bit of patience to wait until it sets.

Gather up your ingredients, which include white chocolate chips, condensed milk, unsalted butter, a pinch of salt, neon-green food coloring and the all-important red heart candies or sprinkles to go on top.

You’ll find the specifics on ingredients when you read the full Grinch Fudge recipe. Then, by simply following the step-by-step instructions, you’ll have your fudge ready to pop into the fridge.

Brittanie says this fudge is so simple, you’ll want to make it for your family and as gifts to share with family or friends. And there’s nothing grinchy at all about that sentiment!

These fun Grinch recipes make our holiday hearts grow at least 10 times and certainly turn any frowns upside down.

Grinch fudge is such a cute and easy holiday treat originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

