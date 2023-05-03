3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson talks writers' strike, life and Omaha with comedian Paul Mecurio

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The entertainment industry is feeling the heat as the writers' union continues its strike.

It's the first time in 15 years that the Writers Guild of America (WGA) has gone on strike and shut down production after failing to come to an agreement with studios.

Stephen Colbert humanized the strike: “These are our writers. And I'll stick my name in there 'cause I'm WGA, too. And they're so important to our show."

3 News Now Anchor Mary Nelson talked to comedian Paul Mecurio, who is a WGA member. Mecurio has appeared several times on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Daily Show, HBO, Showtime, and even has his own Comedy Central special. He's returning to perform in Omaha this weekend.

Mary: Explain why people in the middle of America should care about a Hollywood writers' strike. How does it affect us?

Mecurio: I think they should care about it 'cause how it affects me. I need money. I have a lot of gambling debts ... and uh ... Well, because it's going to affect the quality of what we're watching.

Mecurio: You know, if the writers aren't compensated the way they need to be compensated, you're gonna sort of have attrition. And then, the quality of the work is gonna go down because, at the end of the day, everything we're watching starts with the writing.

Writing is how he got his start in comedy.

Mary: You don't really sound like a comedian talking about this stuff. You went to law school, Paul! Your background is not conventional."

Mecurio: I did. You said it in a tone that my mother said it when I told her I was leaving law to go into comedy. 'You went to law school, Paul! You're killing me!'

But it turned out to be a great choice.

Even though he has lots of famous friends, there's long been something about Mecurio that resonates with all of us — though it's been a while for Omaha.

Mecurio: It's been three years since I've been in Omaha and since you and I have probably talked — 'cause I was there the weekend, March of 2020, when I shut the entire country down due to COVID. That's what they say about me

Mary: What is it about you and Omaha that you think works?

Mecurio: You know, the Midwest is good to me. You know, Columbus, Cleveland ... and I try not to be Midwest. I don't think I should try to be what I'm not. I'm there to be who I am. I'm an animated Italian guy that gets a little — whatever.

And for three years, he's been racking up reflections and new experiences.

Mecurio: ... and it was horrible. I never got candy. Every house, I got baked beans and a harmonica. That was it! I got you with the baked beans and harmonica.

Mary: Ridiculous

Mecurio is doing three shows in Omaha. One is on Friday at 7:30 p.m. and there are two others on Saturday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

For tickets visit the Funny Bone's website.

Anyone that enjoys podcasts can also look for his show called "Inside Out with Paul Mecurio."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.