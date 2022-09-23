Autumn activities this weekend in Nebraska and Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's hard to believe that fall is already here. If you and the family are looking for a way to kick off the pumpkin spice season, here's a list of Omaha metro and Council Bluffs area autumn attractions happening Sept. 23 - 25.

Mystery Manor

BOO! If you are a fan of screaming and all things creepy, then visit Mystery Manor for its opening weekend. Tickets for this beloved haunted house are $15 per person and the hours vary depending on the day that you go.

For more information, go to the Mystery Manor website.

Address: 716 N 18th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Hours: Dusk - 11 p.m.

Bellevue Berry and Pumpkin Ranch

Who doesn't like picking their own fresh fruit? This activity is the definition of Midwestern culture. Other than picking berries and pumpkins, you can check out the Ranch of Terror and Haunted Hayrackride.

Military Appreciation: September 23 - September 25. Military personal get in for half price.

More information is available on the ranch's website.

Address: 11001 S 48th St, Papillion, NE 68133

Hours: Varies depending on the activity: bellevueberryfarm.com/hours-pricing

It's open seven days a week during September and October.

Prices: Ticket prices vary based on activity, time of day, and day of the week. Daytime admission during the week starts at $10/person.

Vala's Pumpkin Patch

An institution for those who grew up in Nebraska and Iowa is Vala's Pumpkin Patch. Be sure to pack both your appetite and good pair of walking shoes because you're going to need both. While there have been activities throughout September at the pumpkin patch and orchard, Friday is the official opening day.

More information: valaspumpkinpatch.com

Address: 12102 S 180th St, Gretna, NE 68028

Hours: Vala’s is open 9 a.m. to 9.p. m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Price:

Skinny Bones

This Blair attraction was recently voted Best Pumpkin Patch in Nebraska in a Reader's Digest poll.

It opened its season on Sept. 10 and according to Reader's Digest: "Skinny Bones has everything you could possibly want in an activity-packed, family-friendly pumpkin patch: Tower slides, Nerf gun 'war zone,' cute farm animals in a petting zoo, a corn pool to wade and 'splash' in, and even reservable bonfire areas."

More information: skinnybonespumpkinpatch.com

Address: 3935 State Highway 133, Blair, NE 68008

Cost: $12.95 on Monday through Thursday, $17.95 Friday through Sunday in September and $20.95 in October. Kids 24 months and under are free.

AppleJack Festival

Nebraska City is probably best known for being the home of Arbor Day and the AppleJack Festival, but as our travel columnists would tell you, there's a lot to do in this historic river town.

Travels in the Heartland: Exploring Nebraska City

The second weekend of the AppleJack Festival is Spet. 24-25 and it's a great way to indulge in autumnal treats from apple pie and apple cider donuts to local wines.

More information: nebraskacity.com

Railroad Days at Mile Zero

Celebrating the metro area's railroad history, Railroad Days brings the community closer to the role Omaha and Council Bluffs played in the westward expansion of the country. This year, the events will be centered in Council Bluffs, which was originally planned as the eastern terminus for the railroads. Before he was president, Abraham Lincoln visited Council Bluffs in his role as legal counsel for the railroads and met with future general, and railroad engineer, Grenville Dodge.

Travels in the Heartland: Climb aboard Railroad Days in Council Bluffs Sept. 24

Climb aboard Railroad Days in Council Bluffs Sept. 24

More information: unleashcb.com

Times and prices vary.

Pioneer Trails and Apple Orchard

A pumpkin patch, haunted house, bonfire parties, and a winery with a bar and grill — this attraction in the Loess Hills started in 1996 when the owners, the Hempel family, started giving hayrack rides. It's grown to a much bigger spot for fall fun in western Iowa.

More information: ptapples.com

Pumpkin Patch Hours: Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 7 p.m.

Admission: $7, children two years old and younger are free

Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard

Apple orchard and family-friendly activities in rural Council Bluffs, Ditmars has been around since 1994. Visitors to Ditmars can pick fruit, interact with goats, enjoy sweet and savory snacks, and have fun on the farm-themed playground. As the word vineyard suggests, there are a number of adult beverages brewed and vinted on site.

More information: ditmarsorchard.com

Prices vary

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.