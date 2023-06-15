Celebrate Father's Day with these free and affordable weekend events around the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Not going to the College World Series? Here are some free and affordable weekend events to help you celebrate Father's Day!
Papillion Days
June 14: 5:00 p.m. - June 18: 6:00 p.m.
Papillion City Park
West Lincoln Street
Papillion, Nebraska
FREE (Carnival Tickets must be purchased)
Featuring multiple summer fun activities, a carnival, a firework show, a parade and more.
For more information and a list of the activities visit: papillionfoundation.org
Grifford Park Neighborhood Market
June 16: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Grifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Friday Night Concert Series with Gooch & The Guys
June 16: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
June 16: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Omaha Farmer's Market
June 17: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; June 18: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Neighborhood Celebration at Hitchcock Park
June 17: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Hitchcock Park
4220 Q Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring family-friendly acivities, food, drinks, giveaways, and more.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Freedom Festival
June 17: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight
Malcolm X Outside Event Plaza
3448 Evans Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE (concert tickets must be purchased)
Featuring arts & crafts, carnival games, and food.
For more information visit: omahafreedomfestival.com
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
June 17: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150 - plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Baseball Kickoff Party in the Park
June 17: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring face painting, cookies, baseball-themed activities, and games.
For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
June 17: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
