Celebrate Father's Day with these free and affordable weekend events around the Omaha area

Not going to the College World Series? Here are some free and affordable weekend events to help you celebrate Father's Day!

Papillion Days

June 14: 5:00 p.m. - June 18: 6:00 p.m.

Papillion City Park

West Lincoln Street

Papillion, Nebraska

FREE (Carnival Tickets must be purchased)

Featuring multiple summer fun activities, a carnival, a firework show, a parade and more.

For more information and a list of the activities visit: papillionfoundation.org

Grifford Park Neighborhood Market

June 16: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Grifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Friday Night Concert Series with Gooch & The Guys

June 16: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

June 16: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Omaha Farmer's Market

June 17: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; June 18: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Neighborhood Celebration at Hitchcock Park

June 17: 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Hitchcock Park

4220 Q Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring family-friendly acivities, food, drinks, giveaways, and more.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Freedom Festival

June 17: 12:00 p.m. - Midnight

Malcolm X Outside Event Plaza

3448 Evans Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE (concert tickets must be purchased)

Featuring arts & crafts, carnival games, and food.

For more information visit: omahafreedomfestival.com

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

June 17: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150 - plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Baseball Kickoff Party in the Park

June 17: 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring face painting, cookies, baseball-themed activities, and games.

For more information visit: theriverfrontomaha.com

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

June 17: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

Looking for more? Check out this story: A list of things to do in Omaha during the Men's College World Series

