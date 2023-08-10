Enjoy one last hurrah in the Omaha area before school begins with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parades, concerts and markets — enjoy one last hurrah before the school year begins with these events happening this weekend!

Gifford Park Neighborhood Market

Aug. 11: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Gifford Park

33rd Street and California

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring vendors, music, and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Friday Night Concert Series with Daddy Mac & The Flak

Aug. 11: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Rockbrook Village

2800 South 110th Ct.

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring music and food.

For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com

Jitterbugs' Night Out

Aug. 11: 8 p.m. - Midnight

Eagles Ballroom

201 South 24th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Admission is $5

Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.

For more information visit: jitterbugs.org

Terence Crawford Parade and Celebration

Aug. 12: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Downtown Omaha

FREE

Featuring a parade followed by a celebration at Gene Leahy to celebrate the victory of Terence "Bud" Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.

For more information visit: 3newsnow.com

August Vintage MCM Show-Vintage Oasis Omaha

Aug. 12: 10:00 a.m. - Aug. 13: 4:00 p.m.

2511 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring curated vintage and antique home goods from the last century.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Omaha Farmer's Market

Aug. 12: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 13: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Saturdays at the Old Market

11th and Jackson Streets

Omaha, Nebraska

Sundays at Aksarben Village

67th and Mercy Road

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.

For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com

Critter Talk at Fontenelle Forest

Aug.12: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Fontenelle Forest

1111 Bellevue Boulevard North

Bellevue, Nebraska

Admission is free for members or with daily admission: Adults: $11; Seniors $10; and Children $8.

Featuring Animal Care Specialist, Patrick Conner, providing information on speckled kingsnakes.

For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org

History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum

Aug. 12: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Union Pacific Museum

200 Pearl Street

Council Bluffs, Iowa

FREE

Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.

For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org

Summer Beanfest 2023

Aug. 12: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Infusion Brewing Company Southwest

6271 South 118th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring food, drinks and music.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Simplicated

Aug. 12: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Stinson Park

2285 South 67th Street

Omaha, Nebraska

FREE

Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.

For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com

Perseids Shower Night Sky Event

Aug. 12: 8:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.

Hitchcock Nature Center

27792 Ski Hill Loop

Honey Creek, Iowa

Admission $5 per vehicle

Watch the annual Perseid Meteor Shower and explore the wonders of the night sky.

For more information visit: facebook.com

