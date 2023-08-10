Enjoy one last hurrah in the Omaha area before school begins with these free and affordable weekend events

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parades, concerts and markets — enjoy one last hurrah before the school year begins with these events happening this weekend!
Gifford Park Neighborhood Market
Aug. 11: 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Gifford Park
33rd Street and California
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring vendors, music, and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Friday Night Concert Series with Daddy Mac & The Flak
Aug. 11: 7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Rockbrook Village
2800 South 110th Ct.
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring music and food.
For more information visit: rockbrookvillage.com
Jitterbugs' Night Out
Aug. 11: 8 p.m. - Midnight
Eagles Ballroom
201 South 24th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Admission is $5
Featuring beginner swing dance lessons followed by a night of dancing.
For more information visit: jitterbugs.org
Terence Crawford Parade and Celebration
Aug. 12: 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Downtown Omaha
FREE
Featuring a parade followed by a celebration at Gene Leahy to celebrate the victory of Terence "Bud" Crawford, the undisputed welterweight champion of the world.
For more information visit: 3newsnow.com
August Vintage MCM Show-Vintage Oasis Omaha
Aug. 12: 10:00 a.m. - Aug. 13: 4:00 p.m.
2511 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring curated vintage and antique home goods from the last century.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Omaha Farmer's Market
Aug. 12: 8:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; Aug. 13: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Saturdays at the Old Market
11th and Jackson Streets
Omaha, Nebraska
Sundays at Aksarben Village
67th and Mercy Road
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, baked goods, meat, cheeses, specialty items and more.
For more information visit: omahafarmersmarket.com
Critter Talk at Fontenelle Forest
Aug.12: 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Fontenelle Forest
1111 Bellevue Boulevard North
Bellevue, Nebraska
Admission is free for members or with daily admission: Adults: $11; Seniors $10; and Children $8.
Featuring Animal Care Specialist, Patrick Conner, providing information on speckled kingsnakes.
For more information visit: fontenelleforest.org
History Express Tours at the Union Pacific Museum
Aug. 12: 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Union Pacific Museum
200 Pearl Street
Council Bluffs, Iowa
FREE
Featuring an overview of the history of 150-plus years of the railroad.
For more information visit: uprrmuseum.org
Summer Beanfest 2023
Aug. 12: 12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Infusion Brewing Company Southwest
6271 South 118th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring food, drinks and music.
For more information visit: facebook.com
Saturdays at Stinson Concert Series with Simplicated
Aug. 12: 7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Stinson Park
2285 South 67th Street
Omaha, Nebraska
FREE
Featuring live music, food, drinks, face painting, and balloon artists.
For more information visit: aksarbenvillage.com
Perseids Shower Night Sky Event
Aug. 12: 8:00 p.m. - 11:45 p.m.
Hitchcock Nature Center
27792 Ski Hill Loop
Honey Creek, Iowa
Admission $5 per vehicle
Watch the annual Perseid Meteor Shower and explore the wonders of the night sky.
For more information visit: facebook.com
