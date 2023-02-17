First concert at Steelhouse Omaha sells out in minutes

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Steelhouse Omaha announced on social media that tickets to The Killers concert on May 12 sold out shortly after going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. This is the inaugural concert for the new downtown venue, which has flexible seating for 1,500 to 3,000.

UPDATE: SOLD OUT! Wow, Omaha! We love how excited you are and we can't wait to see you at the show! 🔥 #thekillers #steelhouseomaha #opa #omahanebraska pic.twitter.com/7z6tMzfuFb — Steelhouse Omaha (@SteelhouseOmaha) February 17, 2023

