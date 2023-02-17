Watch Now
First concert at Steelhouse Omaha sells out in minutes

The Killers
The Oriel Co./Photo © 2022 Chris Phelps
Imploding the Mirage Tour 2022, Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia 11.23.22.
The Killers
Posted at 2:07 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 15:22:21-05

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Steelhouse Omaha announced on social media that tickets to The Killers concert on May 12 sold out shortly after going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday morning. This is the inaugural concert for the new downtown venue, which has flexible seating for 1,500 to 3,000.

