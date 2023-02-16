3 News Now gets a sneak peek at Steelhouse Omaha venue

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Steelhouse Omaha will provide the city with a one-of-a-kind venue.

Omaha Performing Arts Senior Vice President and CFO — Arnold Reeves — describes it as a flexible space and open canvas for artists and performances of all genres.

"So it's 3,000 standing room capacity, but then if we go into seated where we put seats on this floor, capacity drops to around 1,500. Then we could even drop it even lower, it's really up to the artist and what they're looking for," said Reeves. "So now with this venue — it just gives Omaha another option for these artists who are passing through the region."

Both the balcony, floor-level seating and standing-room tickets will be available to visitors. Each is equipped with multiple concessions for food and drinks.

The $104 million venue will be a huge addition for the live music fans, but also for the city.

"We plan to have about 100 events a year in this venue and it will attract about 155,000 people. The economic impact on the city is about $13.1 million," said Reeves.

Reeves also says parking isn't a concern either, with metered and garage parking nearby.

Omaha Performing Arts says it will invite 3 News Now back into the venue in May to check out it once it's complete before opening night on May 12.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.