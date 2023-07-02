Watch Now
Let freedom ring with these local Fourth of July events and firework shows

Posted at 4:15 PM, Jul 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-02 17:16:59-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Fourth of July celebrations well underway, we put together a list of local events and firework shows to help you celebrate Independence Day!

Independence Day at Werner Park
July 3
Werner Park
12356 Ballpark Way
Papillion, Nebraska
Featuring a firework display following the game.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Independence Days on the Granary Green
July 3: 5:30 p.m. - July 4: 10:00 p.m.
Granary Green
7401 Main Street
Ralston, Nebraska
Featuring activities, food and fireworks.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Fourth of July in Seward
July 3 and July 4
Seward, Nebraska
Nebraska's Fourth of July City has a multitude of events to help you celebrate!
Check them out here: julyfourthseward.com

Performances by USAF Heartland of America Band
For more information visit the band's website

July 3, 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
Venues at The Granary
5500 Granary Plaza, Suite 101
Ralston, Nebraska

July 4, 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm
SumTur Amphitheater
11691 South 108th Street
Papillion, Nebraska

July 4th Festivities in Wahoo
July 4: 11:00 a.m.
Wahoo, Nebraska
Check out the schedule of events here: facebook.com

Underwood Iowa 4th of July Celebration 2023
July 4: 7:00 a.m.
Underwood, Iowa
Featuring activities, a parade and food.
For more information visit: facebook.com

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks
July 4: 8:30 p.m.
Gene Leahy Mall
1001 Douglas Street
Omaha, Nebraska
Featuring a performance by The Omaha Symphony followed by a firework show.
For more information visit: theriverfront.com

Lake Manawa Fireworks
July 4: 10:00 p.m.
Lake Manawa
Council Bluffs, Iowa
For more information visit: lakemanawafireworks.com

