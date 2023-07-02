Let freedom ring with these local Fourth of July events and firework shows

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With Fourth of July celebrations well underway, we put together a list of local events and firework shows to help you celebrate Independence Day!

Independence Day at Werner Park

July 3

Werner Park

12356 Ballpark Way

Papillion, Nebraska

Featuring a firework display following the game.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Independence Days on the Granary Green

July 3: 5:30 p.m. - July 4: 10:00 p.m.

Granary Green

7401 Main Street

Ralston, Nebraska

Featuring activities, food and fireworks.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Fourth of July in Seward

July 3 and July 4

Seward, Nebraska

Nebraska's Fourth of July City has a multitude of events to help you celebrate!

Check them out here: julyfourthseward.com

Performances by USAF Heartland of America Band

For more information visit the band's website

July 3, 6:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Venues at The Granary

5500 Granary Plaza, Suite 101

Ralston, Nebraska

July 4, 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm

SumTur Amphitheater

11691 South 108th Street

Papillion, Nebraska

July 4th Festivities in Wahoo

July 4: 11:00 a.m.

Wahoo, Nebraska

Check out the schedule of events here: facebook.com

Underwood Iowa 4th of July Celebration 2023

July 4: 7:00 a.m.

Underwood, Iowa

Featuring activities, a parade and food.

For more information visit: facebook.com

Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

July 4: 8:30 p.m.

Gene Leahy Mall

1001 Douglas Street

Omaha, Nebraska

Featuring a performance by The Omaha Symphony followed by a firework show.

For more information visit: theriverfront.com

Lake Manawa Fireworks

July 4: 10:00 p.m.

Lake Manawa

Council Bluffs, Iowa

For more information visit: lakemanawafireworks.com

