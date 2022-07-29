Locally filmed movie 'It Snows All the Time' premieres Friday, stars Omaha natives

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A movie filmed in Nebraska premieres Friday and is raising awareness about dementia and how it impacts families.

"It Snows All the Time" is a true story about the father of Omaha native Erich Hover, whose dad was diagnosed with early onset dementia at the age of 58.

As his disease progresses, the family grows closer as they navigate new challenges.

Hover says it was important for the cast and crew to make the movie as authentic as possible.

“Everything that happens in the movie happened to my dad in some way, shape or form. So for me, it’s very fulfilling to be able to be a part of a movie like this not only because not only are we telling a true story, but I get to honor my dad and my mom, and all those people who came together," said Hover, who helped write, produce and act in the film.

The film features actors like Brett Cullen, Taryn Manning, Lesley Ann Warren, Tatyana Ali, Sterling Knight, and Omaha natives John Beasley and Christina Marie Leonard.

A special screening and Q&A takes place Friday at Aksarben Cinemas. The red carpet event starts at 7 p.m.

For those unable to attend the screening, the movie will be available to view in other places, like online streaming platforms.

See more about the movie and a full cast list here.

