Mystery Manor Haunted Theatre announces it is closing permanently

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Another haunted attraction in Omaha is closing its doors permanently.

Mystery Manor Haunted Theatre announced on social media that after 38 years in business, it will be shutting down. In May, The Shadow's Edge announced 2023 will be its last season as a Halloween-related venue.

In the post, staff stated that they "will continue to move on as our crew has found new haunts to call home and some have decided to put away their costumes and makeup."

RELATED: Popular Omaha haunted house is closing after the 2023 season

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.