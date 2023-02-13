Watch Now
Steelhouse Omaha announces The Killers will be first concert

Chris Pizzello/AP
FILE - In this April 18, 2009 file photo, Brandon Flowers of The Killers performs during the band's headlining set on the second day of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)
Posted at 5:21 PM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 18:21:36-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts announced that its new venue, Steelhouse Omaha will open on May 12 with a concert by indie rock band The Killers. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 17 on ticketmaster.com.

Steelhouse Omaha is part of the riverfront redevelopment in downtown Omaha and will feature mid-sized concerts for audiences between 1,500 and 3,300 people.

