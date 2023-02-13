Steelhouse Omaha announces The Killers will be first concert

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Performing Arts announced that its new venue, Steelhouse Omaha will open on May 12 with a concert by indie rock band The Killers. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 17 on ticketmaster.com.

Steelhouse Omaha is part of the riverfront redevelopment in downtown Omaha and will feature mid-sized concerts for audiences between 1,500 and 3,300 people.

