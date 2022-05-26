Tony and Emmy-awarding winning Kristin Chenoweth to open Gene Leahy Mall weekend of festivities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As construction projects progress on the RiverFront, the Gene Leahy Mall is edging closer to its opening, and with it, the four-day lineup of festivities is filling up.

The RiverFront announced that the mainstay of the opening night's performances will be Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor/ singer Kristin Chenoweth, who is set to perform with the Omaha Symphony. The free concert will kick off at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 1, and "an innovative multimedia show will follow, utilizing projectors, LED lights and speakers strategically placed around the park," according to the RiverFront's website.

Chenoweth's professional career in show biz started in 1999 and she's racked up appearances in well-known series from Frasier and Glee to the West Wing, Pushing Daisies and The Good Wife. She's loaned her voice to a range of roles from Sesame Street and The Muppets to Bojack Horseman and The Peanuts Movie. Chenoweth is equally familiar with the stage as she is the screen, appearing on and off-Broadway shows but most notably in Wicked.

The RiverFront previously announced that country music star Brett Eldredge will perform on Saturday, July 2 along with American Idol runner-up Lauren Alaina. After the first two days of live performances, the main event on Sunday, July 3 will be a performance of the musical Fame by the UNO Theatre Department, and a military-appreciation-themed Monday, July 4 that will welcome the Omaha Symphony back to the stage, concluding with a grand finale of fireworks.

The weekend of family-friendly events is free, and guests are allowed to bring their own blankets and lawn chairs so long as they are not setting up canopies with stakes into the ground. For further park rules, go here, otherwise, the countdown to the Gene Leahy Mall starts now.

