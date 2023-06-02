Two locations, one big event for foodies at this year's 'Taste of Omaha'

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — This year’s Taste of Omaha is back, but this time it’s not in Omaha.

Omaha foodies can bring their appetite to The Granary and the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

“Omaha is a great food community,” Mike Mancuso, Event director of Taste of Omaha said. “This is a chance where we showcase it.”

While this year’s Taste of Omaha may not actually be in the city, organizers are still looking forward to a great event full of food, free live music, and fun.

Mancuso said over 40 participating restaurants and food companies will be part of the event.

The food and live music can be found at both locations, and there will be a shuttle taking guests to and from each spot.

“These outdoor areas and the connection between the two is just going to be fun for everybody to see and check out,” Mancuso said.

The Taste of Omaha will be held Friday from 5 p.m. to 11p.m., Saturday from 11a.m. to 11p.m., and Sunday from 11a.m. to 8 p.m.

