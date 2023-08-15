Donald Trump, 18 others indicted in Georgia election case

Former President Donald Trump and 18 others were indicted Monday on charges they interfered in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The indictment charges Trump with racketeering, violating oath of office and other charges, according to The Associated Press.

The indictment came after a long day of testimony before the grand jury and hours of waiting for the court clerk to process the indictments. Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan was among those who testified on Monday.

"I can tell you that there was the highest level of attention in that room — from the folks at the district attorney's office to the jurors — it was just an extremely intense period of time," Duncan said.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating this case for two years.

She had been on the job for just two days when Trump made a phone call that is a cornerstone to the case. On January 2, 2021, Trump contacted Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. In the call, which was recorded, Trump suggested officials help him “find 11,780 votes,” the number needed to flip the state from Joe Biden to Trump.

The former president has maintained that the call was "perfect."

SEE MORE: Who is the 'formidable' DA investigating Trump?

This is the fourth indictment for Trump this year.

The first indictment came out of New York in April. The case involves hush-money payments and allegedly falsifying business records to conceal potentially damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The second indictment was issued in June. Trump was charged with dozens of crimes related to improper storing and retention of classified government documents and then obstructing the investigation.

The third indictment came down on Aug. 1 over Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and the events leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, when a group of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop the Electoral College count from being certified.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, has denied wrongdoing in every case, claiming he is the subject of a political “witch hunt.”

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com