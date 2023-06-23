Here are all 30 players selected in the 1st round of the NBA Draft

1. San Antonio Spurs — Victor Wembanyama (Metropolitans 92)

For the first time in 17 years, the first pick of the NBA draft goes to a player who wasn't among the U.S. college ranks. Wembanyama stands at 7-feet-4-inches tall with a wingspan close to 8 feet. The 19-year-old French phenom is what many scouts are calling a generational talent unlike anything they've seen before. One analyst said if he had to choose between him or LeBron James at age 18, it'd be a tough decision. The center spent last season with the Metropolitans 92 of the French Betclic Elite league and averaged 21.6 points and 10.4 rebounds in just 34 games.

2. Charlotte Hornets — Brandon Miller (Alabama)

As a National Freshman of the Year award winner in his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Miller joins NBA stars John Wall, Zion Williamson, Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis, who have also won the award. The 6-foot-9-inch forward is a lock-down defender who brings both size and length to the Hornets. Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season.

3. Portland Trail Blazers — Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite)

Had it not been for Wembanyama, many scouts said 19-year-old Henderson had the potential to go first overall in this year's draft. After spending two seasons in the NBA's G League, he showed explosiveness with the ball and pristine mid-range shooting. The 6-foot-2-inch guard averaged 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game last season.

4. Houston Rockets — Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

One half of the Thompson twins drafted in the top five, Amen has towering size for someone so skilled with the ball. The 6-foot-7-inch guard has stellar court vision, averaging around six assists and 16 points per game last season.

5. Detroit Pistons — Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

The second half of the Thompson twins also has outstanding size for a guard, standing at 6-feet-7-inches. He can do everything you ask of him on the court and finished as a two-time Overtime Elite Finals MVP. Sharing a similar stat line as his brother, Ausar averaged 16.3 points and 6.1 assists per game last season.

6. Orlando Magic — Anthony Black (Arkansas)

Black is a big point guard towering at 6-feet-7-inches and has the vision and intelligence of a true floor general. His durability shouldn't be a concern, as he averaged nearly 35 minutes per game with the Razorbacks. Black added 12.8 points per game last season and shot 45% from the field.

7. Indiana Pacers — Bilal Coulibaly (Metropolitans 92) — Traded to Wizards

As Wembanyama's teammate in France, Coulibaly had the pleasure of playing in front of many scouts in the stands. While the 6-foot-7-inch forward only averaged 5 points in 18 minutes per game, many scouts saw huge improvements last season and believe he has the potential to develop into a star.

8. Washington Wizards — Jarace Walker (Houston) — Traded to Pacers

Walker is what many basketball traditionalists adore. Standing at 6-feet-8-inches tall and weighing in at 240 pounds, Walker is a lock-down defender with a massive wingspan who can also knock down jump shots. He averaged just over 11 points and seven rebounds in 36 games last season. He's also the first top-10 pick out of Houston since NBA Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwan was taken first overall back in 1984.

9. Utah Jazz — Taylor Hendricks (Central Florida)

Some analysts believe Hendricks is one of the most underrated prospects in this year's draft and has the potential to make a run for Rookie of the Year. While he still needs to develop his size to match up against big NBA veterans, Hendricks led UCF last season in both scoring (15.1 points per game) and rebounding (seven rebounds per game). He also shot an impressive 39.4% from beyond the arc.

10. Dallas Mavericks — Cason Wallace (Kentucky) — Traded to Thunder

After just one season with the Wildcats, Wallace proved he has the talent to fit right in at the NBA level, sinking 34% of his 3-point shots last season. The 6-foot-4-inch guard also possesses solid defensive skills and is comfortable taking over an offense when called upon.

Other notable first round picks

11. Orlando Magic — Jett Howard (Michigan)

2022-23 All-Big Ten and Big Ten All-Freshman. Guard averaged 14.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game last season.

12. Oklahoma Thunder — Dereck Lively II (Duke) — Traded to Mavericks

2023 All-ACC Tourney, ACC All-Defense and ACC All-Freshman. Center averaged 5.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game last season.

13. Toronto Raptors — Gradey Dick (Kansas)

2022-23 All-Big 12 and Big 12 All-Freshman. Guard averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and shot 40.3% from beyond the arc last season.

14. New Orleans Pelicans — Jordan Hawkins (Connecticut)

NCAA Champion, NCAA All-Tourney, NCAA All-Region, 2022-23 All-Big East and Big East All-Freshman. Guard averaged 16.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and sunk 40.9% of his shots last season.

15. Atlanta Hawks — Kobe Bufkin (Michigan)

2022-23 All-Big Ten. Guard averaged 14 points, 4.5 rebounds and made 48.2% of his shots last season.

16. Utah Jazz — Keyonte George (Baylor)

2022-23 All-Big 12, Big 12 All-Freshman and 2022-23 Big 12 Rookie of the Year. Guard averaged 15.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game last season.

17. Los Angeles Lakers — Jalen Hood-Schifino (Indiana)

2022-23 All-Big Ten, Big Ten All-Freshman and 2022-23 Big Ten Rookie of the Year. Guard averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.

18. Miami Heat — Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA)

NCAA All-Region, 2022-23 Pac-12 Player of the Year, three-time All-Pac-12, two-time All-Pac-12 Tourney and two-time Pac-12 All-Defense. Guard averaged 17.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and sank 48.1% of his shots last season.

19. Golden State Warriors — Brandin Podziemski (Santa Clara)

2022-23 WCC Player of the Year and 2022-23 All-WCC. Guard averaged 19.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game last season.

20. Houston Rockets — Cam Whitmore (Alabama)

Big East All-Freshman and 2022-23 Big East Rookie of the Year. Forward averaged 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and sank 47.8% of his shots last season.

21. Brooklyn Nets — Noah Clowney (Alabama)

SEC All-Freshman. Forward averaged 9.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and shot 48.6% from the field last season.

22. Brooklyn Nets — Dariq Whitehead (Duke)

Forward averaged 8.3 points, 2.4 rebounds and shot 42.9% from beyond the arc last season.

23. Portland Trail Blazers — Kris Murray (Iowa)

2022-23 All-Big Ten. Forward averaged 20.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and shot 47.6% from the field last season.

24. Sacramento Kings — Olivier-Maxence Prosper (Marquette) — Reportedly traded to Mavericks

Guard averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and sank 51.2% of his shots last season.

25. Memphis Grizzlies — Marcus Sasser (Houston) — Traded to Pistons

NCAA All-Region, 2022-23 AAC Player of the Year, two-time All-AAC and AAC All-Freshman. Guard averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season.

26. Indiana Pacers — Ben Sheppard (Belmont)

2022-23 All-MVC, 2021-22 All-OVC and MVC All-Defense. Guard averaged 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and shot 47.5% from the field last season.

27. Charlotte Hornets — Nick Smith Jr. (Arkansas)

Guard averaged 12.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists last season.

28. Utah Jazz — Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State)

Big Ten All-Freshman. Forward averaged 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and sank 40.5% of his 3-pointers last season.

29. Indiana Pacers — Julian Strawther (Gonzaga) — Traded to Nuggets

NCAA All-Region, 2022-23 All-WCC and 2023 All-WCC Tourney. Guard averaged 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and shot 40.8% from beyond the arc last season.

30. Los Angeles Clippers — Kobe Brown (Missouri)

2021-22 All-SEC. Forward averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and made 45.5% of his 3-pointers last season.

