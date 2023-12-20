It’s official: More people are streaming ‘Bluey’ than any other show

Never underestimate the power of kids, whether they’re plucky Australian puppies or human children in control of the TV remote. The newest Nielsen ratings are out, and they show that the animated “Bluey” was the most popular streaming show for November.

This news will come as no surprise to fans of the cartoon, which has seen a steady rise in popularity since its launch in 2018. It was created by Joe Brumm at Ludo Studio in Australia, but quickly found an audience beyond Down Under when it was picked up by Disney Junior in 2019. The show follows the exploits of the Heeler family, a clan of talking dogs. While the story is driven primarily by the playtime exploits of Bluey and her younger sister Bingo, the kids’ relationship with their parents (primarily their very involved dad Bandit) has won the show adult fans and inspired think pieces in publications like the New Yorker.

MORE: These apps let you see all of your streaming programming in one list

The Nielsen report ranks streaming shows by the amount of time viewers spent watching, and “Bluey” racked up an impressive 3.8 billion minutes, making it the most-watched show on any streaming network. That narrowly edges out Netflix’s “Grey’s Anatomy” with 3.7 billion minutes and “Suits,” which streams on both Netflix and Peacock. In adjacent streaming news, Peacock in general saw a 23% increase in viewership thanks to its football coverage and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

If you’re an existing fan of “Bluey” or want to see what all the fuss is about, you’re in luck. All episodes of the show are currently streaming on Disney+, and the service is releasing 10 new episodes of the series on Jan. 12. The new shows will be released on Disney Channel and Disney Junior later in the year. Fans can also look forward to a special 28-minute stand-alone “Bluey” special called “The Sign” sometime later in 2024.

MORE: Have Disney+? You can get 60% off a Walmart+ subscription

It’s official: More people are streaming ‘Bluey’ than any other show originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <