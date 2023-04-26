'Jackass' star Bam Margera wanted by police after punching brother

"Jackass" star Bam Margera is still missing and wanted by police after he allegedly attacked his brother at their suburban Philadelphia home.

Pennsylvania State Police announced an arrest warrant for the 43-year-old Monday and have been unable to locate him since.

Police said they were called to the Chester County home shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday over a reported disturbance. Margera's brother, Jesse Margera, told police that his brother had pounded and kicked his locked bedroom door earlier that morning, before punching him in the eye, nose and ear in a later confrontation in the kitchen, court documents said. He then fled the property on foot before police arrived, the affidavit said.

"It's the constant death threats against my parents and other family members that I'm not going to just sit there and tolerate," Jesse Margera said on social media. "He has been up for about a week at this point and is hallucinating. He is a danger to himself and anyone around him and that is unacceptable."

He went on to say that he just wants his brother to get help and that it's "about 20 years overdue."

His mother, April Margera, told Fox News that Bam has also been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and was not taking his medication.

"We all love him so much, and we just want to help him, and we are not against him," his mother said. "We just want to try to get him help."

According to court documents, Margera is charged with simple assault, harassment, and four counts of terroristic threats.

Margera, who also starred in the MTV reality series "Viva La Bam," has a long history of substance abuse issues and run-ins with law enforcement.

In March, TMZ reported that Margera was arrested for public intoxication after allegedly making a scene at a restaurant where he was eating with his estranged wife and son. More recently, sources told the outlet that Margera's friends had tried to stage an intervention for him, which ultimately failed.

