Krispy Kreme will have Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts for National Dog Day

Krispy Kreme believes no one should miss out on pumpkin spice this fall — including your furry friends.

In celebration of National Dog Day on Aug. 26, the doughnut shop is launching new Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnuts in four flavors: Pup’kin Spice Original Glazed, Pup’kin Spice Cake, Pup’kin Spice Maple Peanut and Pup’kin Spice Cheesecake Swirl.

The “doughnuts” are actually just doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based artisan company that makes baked pet treats. Filled with ingredients like pumpkin, peanut butter and carob (a substitute for chocolate), each treat is safe for dogs of all sizes and ages.

The treats will be available through Aug. 31 at participating shops across the U.S. while supplies last. You’ll find them for sale in a six-count box in-shop or via drive-thru. You may also be able to find a limited-edition doggie bandana in one size that fits most dogs while supplies last.

Just like human doughnuts, these doggie “doughnuts” are meant to given as a treat and are not a substitute for a full meal.

While this is the first time Krispy Kreme has had pumpkin spice-flavored doggie doughnuts, they have previously had treats just for pups. Also made by Huds and Toke, last year’s Doggie Doughnuts were inspired by other Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors.

Of course, Krispy Kreme has plenty of human treats as well, including the Pumpkin Spice Collection that is already in shops nationwide. The fall lineup includes a new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut, plus the return of the brand’s Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The new Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut has pumpkin buttercream icing and cream cheese icing, plus cinnamon sugar. The Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut is a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed doughnut dipped in maple icing and candied pecan pieces.

Will you be taking your pup to Krispy Kreme for a Pup’kin Spice Doggie Doughnut?

