These 2-ingredient lemon bars might just be the easiest dessert recipe ever

You’re longing to have a special, homemade dessert, but you’re convinced you don’t have the time to make something sweet. Well thankfully, we’ve got a sweet surprise up our sleeves. We found a recipe for fan-favorite lemon bars that only have two ingredients. Plus, they only take five minutes to put together and 25 minutes to bake before needing to cool.

In other words, you could throw these together earlier in the day, take them out of the oven, and they’ll be ready to serve after dinner.

Adobe

Lemon lovers may find this recipe so easy, they’ll add it to their regular meal rotation, even on a weekday.

We found this recipe on Yey Food, a recipe website dedicated to taking classic recipes and simplifying them. Lemon bars are the perfect recipe to modify because many of the varieties we looked at had many more ingredients and required multiple steps.

Yey Food’s recipe has two primary ingredients and one optional addition. (Well, it’s listed as optional, but you’ll likely want to keep it.)

Boxed angel food cake box mix (the just-add-water variety)

Lemon pie filling

Powdered sugar (optional in the recipe, but this such a nice way to finish off the bars)

Betty from Yey Food, the author of this recipe, gives clear directions on how to prepare these lemon bars. When we say this might be the easiest dessert you’ll ever make from scratch, we mean it! There are just a couple of steps to follow and in 30 minutes, your lemon bars will be out of the oven.

Find the full recipe for Easy Lemon Squares here.

Adobe

The hardest part of this recipe might be waiting for them to cool for a minimum time of one to two hours. This time allows the squares not only to cool, but also to let the dessert deflate a little so it can be cut into squares.

So, surprise the family with a decadent dessert that only you knows came together in a pinch!

