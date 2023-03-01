CHI Health provides more information on at-home COVID and flu test

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Monday, 3 News Now told you about the first at-home covid and flu test that's FDA-approved.

CHI Health updated us this morning on what to expect from the new test which experts say is highly accurate and should help you decide a course of treatment more quickly.

"If you're positive for one of these, especially, if you're relatively early in your course of illness, it'd be a great time then to set up like a telehealth visit with your primary care provider and discuss your symptoms and what symptomatic treatments you might want or need,” said the Primary Care Medical Director for CHI Health, Dr. Michael Schooff.

Doctors at CHI said it's a simple swab of the nose — and you get results in about 20 minutes.

3 News Now doesn’t know yet how much the test will cost or when it'll be released.

