Icon, activist, academic: Angela Davis delivers keynote at Omaha reproductive justice summit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Professor Angela Davis is an icon of the 1970s Black liberation movement and she was in Omaha speaking at the I Be Black Girl Reproductive Justice Summit.

“So it’s not about helping some poor people who haven’t been able to help themselves,” said Davis. “It’s about establishing an egalitarian relationship and recognizing that we are all in this together.”

The conference, which took place at the downtown Hilton, drew organizers and community leaders from around the country.

Monique Liston, an educator and doula, came from Wisconsin. She says doulas ensure better birth outcomes.

“Reproductive justice is my life’s work and I’m so excited to see what ‘I Be Black Girl’ was able to do, and to see Dr. Davis,” she said.

Darryl Brown is an Omaha-based pastor and sexual health educator.

“Statistically, we know that health outcomes for Blacks are not the same as our white counterparts,” said Brown. “And that’s not just the story in Nebraska — that’s the story across the country.”

Davis says healthcare inequality is connected to all forms of injustice.

“We need better housing, we need better schools, we need sex education, but also we need to be concerned about what’s happening outside of the country,” said Davis, mentioning Israel and Palestine.

Black and Pink, Inc. Deputy Director Andrew Aleman sees the connections between different communities and issues, too.

“She really has set this foundation and, really centering LGBTQ individuals — everybody that needs access to reproductive justice,” said Aleman.

Nebraska’s recent 12-week abortion ban was also top of mind for many in attendance.

“I think it’s really important that there are individuals and organizations here in Omaha, who are standing up, and not allowing that position to be steadfast,” said Davis.

A big part of her message was emphasizing that action is an important part of activism.

“I think it is important to recognize that we all do better when we stand with and support those who are the brunt of the attack.”

