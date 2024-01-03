Legislature returns to Lincoln to try and make up time in short session

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — As the bell rung and the senators gathered in the George W Norris Legislative chamber speaker John Arch started the 2nd session of the 108th legislature with a prayer.

"Teach us to number our days so we may gain a heart of wisdom. Our days are numbered father, we have 60 days as we approach this session," said Speaker John Arch.

Whether you see changes in your neighborhood -- and family budget -- depends on what can get done during this short session.

Many senators have suggested adjusting the rules to make that happen.

"Unless we do something to make sure the rules are adhered to and we have fair and full debate we will continue to have the minority have the authority. That's what's happening. We have to make sure the minority is respected but by the same token the majority needs to rule," said Senator Steve Erdman.

So, here are some rule changes that could give the majority more power to control debates:

One of those proposed rule changes include limiting the number of bills each senator can introduce to limit how many bills are debated,

Another proposed change, allowing the senator introducing a bill to file a cloture motion, which ends a bill debate, before the bills time limit has been reached to speed up debates.

Another change affecting cloture, allowing a cloture vote to pass with two thirds of senators voting on a bill.

Previously a bill required 2/3s of the entire body, or 33 votes, but this latest change could drop that number depending on how many senators are present not voting.

But not every senator is excited about the potential changes.

"I really don't like the rule changes. Id not feel like we should be giving up anymore power to anyone. We can't take away power or give away power especially when you are working with the group that is the minority," said Senator Terrell McKinney.

The battle over rule changes will be the first of many in this short session, and with issues like Gender affirming care and School Choice the goal is to find common ground.

"We should not be surprised that we find division in our body. Our society is divided, but what we must develop is the ability to have passionate, but civil discourse on very difficult subjects.