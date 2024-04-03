Louisiana gov. calls for rule change after LSU skips national anthem

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry wrote on X that players on scholarships should be required to be present for the national anthem at sporting events. Landry's comments come after LSU's women's basketball team was not on the court when "The Star-Spangled Banner" was played before Monday's Elite Eight basketball game.

"It is time that all college boards, including Regent, put a policy in place that student athletes be present for the national anthem or risk their athletic scholarship! This is a matter of respect that all collegiate coaches should instill," Landry wrote.

The NCAA generally allows teams the option to be on the court during the pregame national anthem. The timing of when the anthem is performed varies based on television windows and other factors.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was asked why her team wasn't on the court during the national anthem.

"Honestly, I don't even know when the anthem was played," Mulkey said. "We kind of have a routine when they're on the floor and they come off at the 12-minute mark. I don't know, we come in and we do our pregame stuff. I'm sorry, listen, that's nothing intentionally done."

But the issue of athlete participation in the national anthem garnered national attention after 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee before NFL games in 2016. After his contract expired, Kaepernick was not signed to another NFL contract. He later won a settlement with the NFL after he alleged that NFL franchises colluded against him.

The NFL began mandating in 2018 that players on the sidelines stand for the national anthem. The league said that players not wanting to stand must remain in the locker room during the national anthem.

