These moms booked a hotel room to get away and wrap gifts

The holidays can be a hectic time, with very little downtime to sit back, relax, wrap gifts and unwind. Moms are often overwhelmed, trying to do all the usual household tasks while also giving their families the best seasonal experience possible. By the time they’re done, some may have lost their opportunity to enjoy the season instead of rushing through it.

In a viral video with 2.5 million views, a TikTok user named Lex made a suggestion to other moms like herself who need to get a universal holiday chore list done — without kids underfoot.

“This is your sign to: Book a hotel room with one of your best friends to wrap Christmas presents,” she wrote in an overlay of the video. “We ate snacks and drank wine/ Went to a holiday party/ Spent the night talking, wrapping, and watching Christmas movies/ All of this WITHOUT our kids.”

To illustrate the fun, the video includes “ugly” Christmas sweaters, gifts and wrapping paper supplies, and sweet treats and wine.

Apparently, they also stayed the night and ended the experience with brunch: The video ends with the two friends toasting with mimosas over a brunch of French toast and hash browns the next morning. It does look really good!

But is it feasible for most people to spend money on a hotel room amid all the present buying? Definitely not for some, as commenters noted. And lugging all the gifts around might also be a logistical problem. Still, if you brought together three friends (to fill up a room with two queen-size beds, and the hotel cost $150 (which was the average price of a hotel room in 2022), it would cost $38 per person. (The morning-after brunch might be extra.)

Another alternative would be to ask your partner to take the kids out for a few hours and host a gift-wrapping get-together in your living room. Your friends can bring their gifts to your home and wrap them openly without the fear of children running in and ruining the surprise. You could even schedule a few such events at different people’s homes so no one has to lug their gifts around.

If everyone brings a holiday treat or some beverages, you’ve got yourself a gift-wrapping party!

