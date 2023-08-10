Black businesses help boost economy and grow community in the Omaha metro

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Connecting local artist with local art lovers, Xavier Jackson's business is what he calls a 'rose in the concrete.'

"And really the last hope to give people kind of an outlet or an opportunity to advance their lives in a positive way," he said.

When he started his business in 2016, Xavier first struggled to connect with other artists in the area. Now, The Local Art Plug has grown with a physical location for artists of all kinds to connect. He believes this month is "a perfect way to get people introduced to what we have to offer."

The Midlands African Chamber of Commerce said Black-owned businesses have been a driving force behind the economy.

"Celebrate the resilience of those communities and highlight the importance of all of us coming together," said CEO of the Midlands African Chamber of Commerce Karine Sokpoh.

Data from J.P Morgan shows Black women are also the fastest-growing group of entrepreneurs in the nation. Cherish Perkins is one of those women. She started her clothing business downtown a month after graduating college last year.

"I started this business because I remember growing up not seeing many fashion designers like myself and just really wanted to use my clothing as a way to let individuals express themselves," she said.

The 22-year-old makes custom clothes. Right now, most of her clients are women.

Both of these entrepreneurs defied the odds when it comes to the resources minorities receive.

"In terms of access to capital, in terms of coaching, in terms of connections, those groups have not really received their fair share of support," said Sokph.

In 2022, a little over 1% of all venture capital funding went to Black businesses. That didn't stop Jackson and Perkins from following their dreams.

"I think it's important to have a sense of community where everyone feels like they're truly represented," said Perkins.

To view a list of black-owned businesses in Omaha, go to the Midlands African Chamber website.

