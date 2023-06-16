New nonstop flights from eastern Nebraska airports to major U.S. cities on Allegiant and Red Way

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Allegiant Air and Red Way Airlines have launched new nonstop routes from Nebraska to a handful of major cities throughout the United States.

In February, Allegiant announced new routes originating in Omaha and flying to Austin, Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

It doesn't appear that all those routes are available as of yet, but Eppley Airfield celebrated the first Allegiant flight to Austin on Thursday.

Yesterday we had the honor of celebrating the inaugural flight to OMA’s newest nonstop destination: Austin, Texas. Congratulations to @Allegiant on the new route! pic.twitter.com/qhTHmURsBm — Eppley Airfield (@OMAairport) June 16, 2023

Red Way, which is operated by Global Crossing and flies out of Lincoln, added three nonstop flights to Dallas, Atlanta and Minneapolis. It also offers nonstop flights to Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando and Austin.

Red Way said in a statement: “We can’t express how excited we are to continue the startup of our operations with the addition of these three incredible cities. These new destinations signify an exciting time for our company and for Nebraskans in general. Travel connects us to the people, places, and experiences we love, and we have thoroughly enjoyed hearing stories from our customers about the adventures and connections they are making when they travel with us. It is our goal to continue delivering a unique and exceptional travel experience that delights our customers and exceeds their expectations.”

The Lincoln Airport Authority oversees Red Way. Book tickets on GoFlyRed.com

