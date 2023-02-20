Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Allegiant introduces new flight from Omaha to Austin; if you buy quickly it might be cheap

Texas
Elizabeth Ruiz
Texas
Posted at 5:49 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 18:49:43-05

LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — Allegiant Air announced on Monday that will offer eight new nonstop routes to a handful of vacation spots, including a seasonal flight between Omaha and Austin, Texas.

The company is offering low, one-way fares as an introduction to its new summer-fall routes, but travelers will have to hurry if they want the special price — the discounted fares are only available through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

"As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant," said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

The introductory route to Austin from Omaha may have fares as low as $49, if flyers want to move quickly. Other destinations being offered include Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago and Los Angeles.

Visit the company's website for more information: allegiantair.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018