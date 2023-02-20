Allegiant introduces new flight from Omaha to Austin; if you buy quickly it might be cheap

LAS VEGAS (KMTV) — Allegiant Air announced on Monday that will offer eight new nonstop routes to a handful of vacation spots, including a seasonal flight between Omaha and Austin, Texas.

The company is offering low, one-way fares as an introduction to its new summer-fall routes, but travelers will have to hurry if they want the special price — the discounted fares are only available through Tuesday, Feb. 21.

"As travelers make their summer vacation plans, we know they will appreciate the low-cost, nonstop options offered by Allegiant," said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

The introductory route to Austin from Omaha may have fares as low as $49, if flyers want to move quickly. Other destinations being offered include Portland, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Phoenix, Asheville, Chicago and Los Angeles.

