The Onion and Raygun team up for limited edition satirical products

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, RAYGUN — a Des Moines-based store that sells irreverent t-shirts and other products — announced that it is teaming up with the satirical newspaper, The Onion, to produce a line of shirts, stickers, coasters and other products.

RAYGUN will handle the printing of classic headlines by The Onion such as "Rural Nebraskans not sure they could handle frantic pace of Omaha" and "Iowa art students spend class sculpting butter with live cow model."

According to the release: "The Onion has long had a thriving online store, but they had talked internally about getting product into stores and possibly putting locally-themed designs into the cities and states those designs are about.

Enter RAYGUN. With eight locations in the Midwest – including one in The Onion’s home city of Chicago – RAYGUN has made humor the key to its retail experience. They are a clothing and home goods store that prints its own text-heavy, irreverent designs aimed to entertain."

This collaboration is only scheduled to last through the holidays, but more may be on the way in the future.

The Omaha RAYGUN store is located in the Old Market at 1108 Jackson Street. The website is www.raygunsite.com.

“Hopefully this collaboration will make us enough money to buy Twitter out of bankruptcy in a few months,” joked Draper in the news release.

