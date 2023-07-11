Nearly one-third of fatal crashes related to speed, data shows

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and advocates are working to reduce speed-related traffic deaths.

The agency compiled data which showed that in 2021, crashes related to speeding reached a 14-year high, making up nearly one-third of all traffic accident fatalities.

NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson said speeding "puts everyone at risk, including people in other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and people with disabilities."

Carlson said, "NHTSA reminds everyone to slow down and arrive safely — it's better to arrive a few minutes late than not at all."

The agency said drivers that are involved in speed-related accidents were also engaging in other risky behaviors, like consuming alcohol before or while driving, more frequently than those who were not speeding.

A study from the NHTSA said the number of speeding drivers on U.S. roadways is a good indicator of how many will be involved in speed-related crashes.

The study found that law enforcement's use of decoy vehicles, issuing citations and digital speed signs have proven to be helpful in reducing speeding.

The study found that an increase in the volume of cars on the road would not cause an increase in automobile crashes if drivers were to operate their vehicles within the speed limit.

NHTSA said its working with states to address speeding issues and to set safe speed limits on U.S. roadways.

