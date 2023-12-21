Nebraska passes on food assistance program: "That decision will have ripple effects for years to come"

The USDA's new Summer EBT program will launch in summer 2024. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services intend to pass on enrollment, saying existing programs are sufficient.

Organizations, including Food Bank for the Heartland, and some state senators say more help is needed statewide to meet the need.

A new program designed to give more kids access to healthy food nationwide over the summer won't be available in Nebraska.

First, an explanation. The USDA program, called Summer EBT, was created for low-income families with school-aged kids to buy groceries at a time of year when those children aren't getting free or reduced meals at school.

Nebraska Appleseed estimates the program would bring $18 million to the state and impact 150,000 kids in Nebraska.

A spokesperson for Governor Jim Pillen sent 3 News Now's request for comment to the Department of Health and Human Services. A representative said in a statement, in part, the program was "designed for the pandemic-era" and "pandemic-era programming no longer fits the needs of Nebraskans." He said existing programs will continue.

Several organizations statewide lobbied for a different outcome, including Food Bank for the Heartland — which says it serves four times the number of households today as it did in 2018.

"The hard part about food insecurity is that it's a hidden issue and if it's not in front of you, you don't know it's happening," Stephanie Sullivan explained.

She said the organization learned of the State's decision in an online article.

"The Summer EBT program would have had such a positive effect for families who are already struggling to make ends meet. Knowing that the Governor decided not to participate in that program is deeply disappointing. That decision will have ripple effects for years to come on food banks, food pantries, and most importantly, our children."

Sullivan said Food Bank for the Heartland will continue to do everything it's already doing, including its backpack program. But that just covers weekends during the school year — and isn't active in the summer months.

Several state senators have signed on to a letter ask decision-makers to reconsider.

Senator Jen Day, who represents neighborhoods including Papillion and La Vista, said it's "a massive failure on our part as legislators" if kids go hungry.

Nebraska could reverse course. It has until January 1, 2024 to tell the USDA if it's interested.