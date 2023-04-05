3 KCK officers, multiple suspects injured in shootout during undercover fentanyl deal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Kansas City, Kansas, police officers were injured in a shooting Wednesday during an undercover fentanyl deal that turned into a shootout.

Multiple suspects also were shot, but everyone involved is expected to survive.

All three KCK police officers, who serve with the department's Tactical Unit, suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCKPD Chief of Police Karl Oakman.

The shooting — which took place during an undercover fentanyl purchase, according to Oakman — happened at 3:17 p.m. in the area near the 1800 block of Wood Avenue.

"As the leader of an organization, that's the one thing that keeps me up at night how I'm putting young men and women at risk every night to protect the citizens of Kansas City, Kansas," he said.

Oakman said officers with the KCKPD Narcotics Unit had previously purchased fentanyl pills from the alleged dealers earlier in the week.

The undercover officers were following up on the investigation Wednesday and attempted to purchase more fentanyl.

The drug deal failed and, when additional officers tried to make an arrest, gunfire erupted between the officers and dealers.

Three male suspects were shot during the exchange, according to Oakman.

He said the suspects were "heavily armed."

Oakman compared the violence and guns associated with the fentanyl trade to the crack cocaine trade in the early 1990s.

Three uniformed officers who arrived in support of the undercover officers to affect the arrest were injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Oakman said he believed all the suspects involved were in custody.

"At this point, we believe we have everyone who was involved in the shooting," Oakman said.

KU Police Chief Brad Deichler confirmed the University of Kansas Hospital was treating multiple victims in connection to the shooting.

Deichler wasn't able to immediately provide any other information on the extent of the victim's injuries.

Kansas City, Missouri, police are leading the investigation into the shooting of the suspects at the request of the KCKPD, which will handle the investigation into the aggravated assault of its officers.

Oakman said caring for the injured officers and their families is the immediate priority now.

"We want to make sure they get the best medical care then we make sure we support the family, pick up the family and take them to their loved ones," Oakman said. "From there, we see what the needs are for the family as well as for the officers."

—

KSHB 41 In-Depth Reporter Tod Palmer contributed to this report.