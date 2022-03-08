6 teens charged with murder in Iowa school shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines Police say they have arrested and charged six teenagers with murder in a shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously injured two teenage girls.

Police say gunshots fired Monday afternoon outside East High School came from several shooters from multiple vehicles.

Police said Tuesday that those arrested range in age from 14 to 17. Police haven't identified those shot but say a 15-year-old male died. He was not a student at East.

The other two shot were females aged 16 and 18, who both attend East. They have been hospitalized in critical condition.

A motive for the shooting has not been released. The district says there will be no classes Tuesday.

