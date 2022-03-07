UPDATE: One dead in shooting outside Des Moines' East High School

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — UPDATE 5:19 p.m.

The Associated Press is reporting that one person has been killed and two others are critically wounded following a shooting at East High School in Des Moines.

According to Des Moines police, three victims were struck by gunfire on school grounds. Police said in a news release that gunfire that struck the victims on the grounds of East High School appeared to come from a passing vehicle. Potential suspects have been detained but no charges were immediately filed.

UPDATE: 4 p.m.

According to a tweet from Des Moines Public Schools, students are dismissed and public safety has given East High School the all-clear.

Des Moines Police and DMPS public safety have given East High School the all clear. Students are dismissing on time. — DM Public Schools (@DMschools) March 7, 2022

The Des Moines Police Department confirmed a school shooting just before 3 p.m. on Monday.

According to a Tweet from police, there are multiple shooting victims outside East High School on 13th Street. The school sits to the north of Interstate 235 less than a mile from the state capitol.

DMPD & DMFD on scene at East HS. Multiple shooting victims outside of school. MEDIA STAGING at E.13th St and Buchanan. Enter from University Ave. PIO on scene. pic.twitter.com/UM4asQwtOb — Des Moines Police (@DMPolice) March 7, 2022

This is a developing story.

