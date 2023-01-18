8-month-old girl located after taken by force in KCMO, suspect at large

An 8-month-old girl was found safe after being taken by force from her mother's house Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The suspect remains at large.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert to find the girl around 12:10 p.m. Wednesday. The Amber Alert was canceled shortly after 1 p.m.

KCPD said Markelv Avery, 21, is suspected of taking Malani from the home around 9:14 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Gladstone Boulevard and Belmont Avenue. Police say he was armed with a handgun. Markelv is Malani's parent, KCPD says.

There is no information indicating any physical injuries occurred when Malani Avery was taken and the weapon was not discharged, according to police.

The suspect was not with Malani Avery when she was found by KCPD. KCPD says the mother has been notified that Malani was located.

Markelv Avery is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a jean jacket.

Markelv Avery was last seen driving a 2005 white four-door Acura sedan with a sunroof and an unknown license plate. The vehicle is missing its front bumper.

KCPD is continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5150 or the anonymous Tips Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .