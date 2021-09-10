WEB EXTRA: Former U.S. Senator from Nebraska Ben Nelson reflects on Sept. 11

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It started out as a normal day. Sen. Ben Nelson remembers arriving in his office following a breakfast with supporters on September 11, 2001. His staff was gathered around a television as the second plane crashed into the World Trade Center South Tower.

3 News Now Reporter Jon Kipper had an in-depth conversation with the former senator and Nebraska governor about the day and its repercussions over the last 20 years.

He said that they knew the U.S. was at war right away, but we just didn't know with whom. The Senate was unprepared technologically at that time to deal with the event, he said, but he and his staff felt safe.

Nelson, a Democrat, also reflected on the aftermath of 9/11 including the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq up to the recent withdrawal from Afghanistan.

