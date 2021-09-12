WEB EXTRA: How KMTV covered September 11 on the day, in its aftermath & the impact on the Omaha area

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Twenty years later what we remember from the terrorist attacks on September 11 can be inconsistent; some memories are clear and others have faded with time.

3 News Now went into our archives and found some stories that recapture the events surrounding that tragic day, both in Omaha and at Ground Zero. You can watch those archival stories above.

Reporter Jon Kipper spoke with retired KMTV journalist, Bob Macdonald about how the day unfolded in Omaha. He also interviewed KMTV Digital Content Manager who lived in the New York City area during the attacks: KMTV staffers, one in Omaha and one in New York, share memories of 9/11

WEB EXTRA: 3 News Now staff members reflect on Sept. 11, 2001

