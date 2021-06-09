Aubrey Trail sentencing: Death Penalty

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday afternoon Aubrey Trail,54, was sentenced to die for the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017.

In March, a three-judge panel began the process of determining Trail's sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder along with his co-defendant and girlfriend, Bailey Boswell.

The Loofe family posted a reaction to their Facebook page.

3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco was in the courtroom.

Talking to defense attorneys now: they expected this sentencing would happen. pic.twitter.com/ENHYGYScYV — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) June 9, 2021

SENTENCING: Defendant sentenced to death penalty for murder and more than 50 years for criminal conspiracy. Nebraska department of corrections. Incarceration necessary to protect public. Defendant remanded to custody of sheriff to commence sentence and defendant committed — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) June 9, 2021

Panel has reviewed other cases of death penalty in Nebraska - the law is clear this case is not to be compared where life sentence is imposed. — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) June 9, 2021

Judge says there are no statutory mitigation’s to weight, Trail’s childhood and background given some weight. Overwhelming evidence supporting exceptional depravity. — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) June 9, 2021

Trail admits he never will claimed to be a good person and nothing he says will clear anything. He also isn’t looking for mercy, forgiveness or anything else. — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) June 9, 2021

In a statement to the Loofe family, Aubrey Trail admits he never told law enforcement the truth about Sydney’s murder. He did not intend to kill her but killed her because of her reaction after luring her to his bedroom. — Isabella Basco (@issabasco) June 9, 2021

To read more about the case, please visit our previous coverage of the Aubrey Trail's Trial.

