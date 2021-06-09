Watch
News

Actions

Aubrey Trail sentencing: Death Penalty

Trail was sentenced by a 3-judge panel in the 2017 killing of Sydney Loofe
items.[0].image.alt
File
Aubrey Trail
Aubrey Trail Trial
Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 13:15:41-04

WILBER, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday afternoon Aubrey Trail,54, was sentenced to die for the murder of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe in 2017.

In March, a three-judge panel began the process of determining Trail's sentence after he was convicted of first-degree murder along with his co-defendant and girlfriend, Bailey Boswell.

The Loofe family posted a reaction to their Facebook page.

3 News Now reporter Isabella Basco was in the courtroom. She will have more during the 6 p.m. newscast.

To read more about the case, please visit our previous coverage of the Aubrey Trail's Trial.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018