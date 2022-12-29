Watch Now
Best of Cheap Eats 2022: Pizza and wings

This year, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited some of the best pizza and wing restaurants in the metro. Here's a look back.
Posted at 7:14 AM, Dec 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-29 08:14:51-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of the most asked questions among foodies in Omaha is who has the best pizza or wings in town?

It was a tough assignment, but this year, 3 News Now anchor Serese Cole visited some of the best in the metro.

See the full list of favorites below.

Frank's Pizzeria

Cheap Eats: Frank's Pizzeria

Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

Cheap Eats: Oscar's Pizza and Sports Grille

Pop's Pizza

Cheap Eats: Pop's Pizza and Experiments

Estilo Jalisco

Cheap Eats: Estilo Jalisco

Pizza King

Cheap Eats: Pizza King

Izzy's Pizza Bus

Cheap Eats: Izzy's Pizza Bus

Sauced by Alfaro

Cheap Eats: Sauced by Alfaro features special Hallo-wings
Cheap Eats: Sauced by Alfaro

