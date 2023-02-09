Cheap Eats: Angelwingz

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Chicken wings are one of the most popular Super Bowl foods. The National Chicken Council expects us to eat 1.4 billion wings this Sunday. If you love a good chicken wing, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole has a brand new place to tell you about in this week's Cheap Eats.

It opened in January and the word is already out about its unique take on wings.

There are chicken wings.

And there are Angelwingz.

"We are wing connoisseurs, and we are wing lovers. We wanted to bring wings to Kamp and bring our own little spin on them," said Extra Credit Group Creative Director Jake Dawson.

Angelwingz is the newest addition to the Kamp Blackstone food hall on 36th and Farnam.

"There's a lot of wing spaces in Omaha and we love a lot of those spaces — you know, Oscars, Tracks — they're all great! I think when we decided we wanted to do wings, we wanted to create a wing that was different," Dawson explained.

The difference starts with how their wings are prepared — they're breaded.

That's the secret to their crispiness.

Director of Culinary Kristina Lee said, "It's the crunch factor. That's what everybody wants."

So, crunch is what you get.

The next difference is the creative sauce. From Not Yo' Honey to Salt and Peppa, there are six flavors on the menu.

The Buff Baby wings are their version of traditional buffalo wings.

"It's probably one of the best buffalo sauces," Lee smiled.

Once the wings are sauced, their house ranch dressing is drizzled on top of them.

"It's our most popular," Lee shared.

Lee said the Not Tso Nice wings are their spin on General Tso's Chicken.

It's also their spiciest option.

"We have cayenne and Korean red pepper and it's a building heat. Your first bite is going to taste sweet — then as you eat more it's going to be spicier," Lee described.

They're topped with garlic sauce and green onions.

The Taki Elote To Me is the most unique wing on the menu.

Kristina made them with their popz boneless wings, corn, elote mayo and two layers of Takis.

"How did you come up with this?" asked Serese.

"Sometimes I don't have answers to that question. I just think of things that I really like to eat," said Lee.

The wings are hefty in size.

If you have room for a side, the secret seasoning makes their crispy waffle fries a must.

You can also get them loaded and they make sure every fry is covered.

"It's a layer where every single fry is getting touched with something because how obnoxious is it to get this pile of nachos — and the bottom there's nothing on it," Lee asked.

The loaded fries are covered with cheese, ranch, bacon then more cheese.

Just a few weeks after opening, people are already talking about this new place and these wings.

"I know one person said it may be a misnomer to even call them chicken wings," Dawson smiled.

Some even say the Angelwingz are heavenly.

All the chicken at Angelwingz is gluten-free. The restaurant is in the Kamp Blackstone food hall at 3618 Farnam. Angelwingz is open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. For more details go to kampblackstone.com.

Here are the prices for the items featured:

Wingz - 10 for $13

Popz - 10 for $12.50

Waffle Fries - $3.50

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.