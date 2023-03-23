CHEAP EATS: Aviles Latin Market

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday was National Tamale Day and 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole has the perfect place to celebrate.

Six months ago, a Metro chef opened a Latin supermarket. Not only can you find unique products and ingredients — you can also grab your next meal. And customers can't seem to get enough of what he's cooking.

There's a new shop in town.

"I kind of had this idea for a long time," said Jose Aviles.

His idea? A Latin market.

"We have Puerto Rican, Dominican, Columbian, Cuban, Mexican, Salvadorian, Ecuador, South America," he listed.

The Aviles Latin Market sells everything from spices and seasonings to chips and salsa.

"Everyone is welcome, but also I wanted to involve all Latin countries to be able to have a little of everything because I know that's the hardest thing to — find especially this part of town," Aviles explained.

The challenge for customers may be finding the place. It's hidden in the back of the Roxbury Plaza near 108th and Q Street.

The market has a full deli. They sell carnitas, birria, Mexican rice and charro beans, homemade queso and more.

But from the beginning, customers had two repeated requests.

"People kept asking for tamales — then they started asking for enchiladas," Jose smiled.

So, they started making those there, too.

The enchiladas were in such demand, they couldn't keep up.

Serese: Is it true there were lines out the door?

Jose: Yeah! So, the line Saturdays and Sundays would be out the door. We had people waiting. I was like I don't know where I'm going to put them.

Then it hit him...

"One day I was cooking something for my kids to take home and that's where the idea came to do this - Take & Bakes - and they just took off," he shared.

The Take & Bake enchiladas are made in the market kitchen. There's chicken or ground beef. They both come with plenty of cheese, are covered in their special sauce — then baked.

When customers come now, they just grab and go.

"I think the last week was the most I've ever seen someone get. She got six and six and she's in here every week," Jose smiled.

The Take & Bakes come in packs of three and six — and there are specials.

"For Lenten season we're running seafood enchiladas. So, it's a mixture of crab and shrimp with a red sauce I created, and we've been selling out of those. People will buy them, and they'll leave and then they'll by more," he laughed.

The market also has a cool ice cream shop.

Jose made his mangonada for us. It's like a mango smoothie — only his version is sweet and spicy.

Less than six months after opening, Jose can't believe the huge success from his little Latin market.

"Come to my surprise everybody loves it — not just Latino's — everyone," he said with a smile.

The Aviles Latin Market is at 10841 Q Street in the back of the Roxbury Plaza. It's open every day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The chicken and beef Take & Bakes are $7.99 for three and $14.99 for six.

For more details go to avilesmarket.net.

