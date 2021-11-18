Cheap Eats: Beacon Hills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We are officially in comfort food season. If that's what you're craving, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole has the place for you.

Craig and Anne McVeigh opened Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village five years ago. Anne passed earlier this year, but their goal of cooking homestyle, comfort food remains the same.

If you're looking for warm, comforting food on a cool, fall day, Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village is your place.

Owner Craig McVeigh says it's a family affair.

"There's a good feeling being able to work with family and we enjoy it," he said.

Craig and his daughter Beth agree, the restaurant's mission is simple: serve food that tastes like home.

"It reminds you of the food you had when you were younger, I suppose. Grandma's house, family gatherings," they shared together.

The Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie is a good place to start. It's one of their most popular dishes.

The ingredients are simple.

"It's an old family recipe. It's fresh-cut vegetables, carrots and potatoes, chicken in a cream sauce and we serve in a puff pastry bun," Craig described.

The taste is anything but simple.

"I think it's the puff flakiness and butteriness of the shell with the savor of the cream and the fresh chicken," Beth explained. "We make those fresh in-house daily."

If you want something a little lighter, the Beacon Hill Crab Cakes are the way to go.

You can get the crab cakes as an appetizer, basket or a platter.

You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving day to get your turkey fix, at Beacon Hills you can get your Thanksgiving meal in a bowl.

It's called the Turkey Stacker. All the thanksgiving day favorites are in one bowl, beginning with the stuffing.

"It's just like sage dressing that you have at home," Craig said.

Then the stacking begins.

The turkey is next, followed by a scoop of mashed potatoes and gravy.

The final touch is the cranberry sauce.

They make dozens of the bowls a day.

"You don't have to sell it. You just have to tell them what it is, and they're hooked," Craig laughed.

"You've got the sweetness of the cranberry, the savory of the stuffing, which is a perfect pre-Thanksgiving day meal," Beth added.

Next week, they're hoping to fill their dining room with a customary Thanksgiving Day feast.

"Turkey, baked ham and we'll have prime rib and fresh salmon. That's usually popular and then pumpkin pie, pecan pie, apple pie," Craig said.

It's one of their favorite holiday traditions and we're all invited.

"We have some of the same families that come every year with us so it's kind of become their family tradition to come," Beth shared.

"We're open and we'd love to see everybody," Craig said.

If you're craving a taste of Thanksgiving now, you can get that Turkey Stacker for $12.

The Pot Pie is also $12.

You can dine it, take out or get it curbside.

Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village is at 6750 Mercy. To make reservations for their Thanksgiving dinner call (402) 933-3115.

