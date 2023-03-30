CHEAP EATS: Black Label

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — It started off as two empty nesters searching to run their own dive bar. They never found that dive bar. But the husband-wife duo did create a cool casual dining experience for families — with some mega-desserts.

Their handcrafted milkshakes are like masterpieces — and the word is out about them! 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole made the trip to Fremont to check out Black Label's milkshakes for herself.

You may not think of Fremont, Nebraska as a dining destination — but something deliciously different is being served here.

Laurel Korman: My shakes.

Serese: Your shakes!

Black Label owner, Laurel Korman, got the idea for her super shakes years ago.

"I just thought it's a crazy idea and I thought we need to do that," Laura said with a smile.

She and her husband Jason came up with 11 creative concoctions for their handcrafted milkshakes like: Snickers, S'mores, Cotton Candy and the Chocolate Milk and Cookies Milkshake.

The Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake is one of the favorites at Black Label.

"I mean the Strawberry Cheesecake Shake has a shake with an ice cream sandwich and a piece of cheesecake on top of it - it's not just a shake," owner Jason Korman explained.

Laurel made the most popular milkshake, the Mint Brownie Milkshake, for us.

It's made with mint chocolate chip ice cream. Each shake gets five scoops of ice cream.

The shakes come in mason jars — and have plenty of toppings.

Chocolate chips surround the top of the jar of the Mint Brownie Milkshake, then Laurel adds the actual shake. She adds whip cream and brownie number one — then even more whip cream. She follows that with homemade brownie number two, chocolate syrup on top and a little more whip cream and chocolate chips on top.

Each massive milkshake is created differently.

"So, when two mint shakes go to the same table, they may not look exactly the same - and I think that's part of the fun. So, every time you come in - if you get the same shake - it may look different," she shared.

While the shakes are the talk of the place, Jason says customers love the burgers, too.

Serese: You guys don't do anything routine here do you?

Jason: No.

He and son, Jayden, showed off their Jalapeno Popper Burger. It comes with two patties, pepper jack cheese, two slices of Rotella's jalapeno cornbread, jalapenos, shoulder bacon and a spicy ranch sauce — then a jalapeno popper to top it off.

And for smoked brisket lovers —

"We have a Smokehouse burger. It has brisket on top of it. The burger comes with peppers and onions and beer cheese sauce on it," Jason described.

Back to those milkshakes —

Serese: It's so fun. But here's the question - how do we eat it?

Laurel: Sometimes they eat it right out of the jar. Sometimes they take the top off and eat it that way.

Serese: So, there's no strategy - you just do you.

Jason: You do you - and a lot of napkins.

Customers say they've never had milkshakes like these.

"We've got a lot of Omaha people - we've got a lot of Lincoln people come in. They've seen our shakes on social media and they come in and have a burger and a shake," Laurel said.

Customers driving a few more miles — for a shake — that goes the extra mile.

Black Label is located at 1755 North Bell St. in Fremont, Nebraska. It's open Tuesday - Sunday.

For Lent, there are a few specials -including a Cod Sandwich, Shrimp Tacos and Fish & Chips.

As for those handcrafted shakes - you can get them anytime for $9.95 each. They also have boozy shakes for adults.

To see all the milkshake flavors and the full menu go to blacklabelfremont.com.

