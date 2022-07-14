Cheap Eats: Burning Bridges food truck

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — This week, we're kicking off our food truck edition of Cheap Eats.

People love food trucks. They also love their fried chicken sandwiches.

The owner of a new food truck says his sandwich is a contender for the best fried chicken sandwich in the metro. 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole put it to the test in this week's Cheap Eats.

Summertime is prime time for food trucks.

Just ask Zach Bridges. He opened the Burning Bridges food truck last year.

"You have two options of two different burgers," Bridges said.

His menu may be small, but his burgers are not.

"I do a Juicy Lucy. It's a Minnesota-based burger," the food truck owner stated.

The Juicy Lucy is his signature sandwich.

"It's cheese stuffed burger," he explained.

All the burgers are seasoned, smashed, then stuffed with cheddar cheese in a prep kitchen. He seals the edges to keep the cheese inside.

Inside the food truck is where it all comes together.

His burgers are fresh and made to order.

The Classic Juicy Lucy comes with all your traditional burger toppings.

This month's special Juicy Lucy features mushrooms and black garlic.

If you like fun appetizers, he makes fried pickle chips, too.

"People love pickles and people love fried food and they just go together," he laughed.

He suggests dipping them in his homemade zesty white sauce.

"It's a mayo-based sauce with some spices in it and that goes with anything," he said.

The fried pickle chips are good, but Bridges believes his chicken sandwich will put Burning Bridges in the "Best Fried Chicken Sandwich" in Omaha conversation.

Each chicken thigh is marinated and hand-breaded in his secret spices.

What's also unique about his chicken sandwich—it's gluten-free.

"I have a huge following in the celiac community," Bridges added.

He fries the chicken to a golden brown, serves it on a buttery toasted bun, drizzles his zesty white sauce on top and adds a few pickles to make it complete.

"That is a good-looking sandwich. What is people's reaction when they take a bite?" asked Serese.

"They say this is the best chicken sandwich I've ever eaten," said Bridges.

"Do they say that?" asked Serese.

"I get a that a lot," said Bridges.

With so many positive reviews, Bridges is optimistic about his food truck future.

"I'm hoping to be the best in Omaha soon," he smiled.

Bridges' goal is to have the best fried chicken sandwich in the metro. It's 13 dollars. If you want to try it, you can find the Burning Bridges food truck most days at Trucks, Taps and Patio near 108th and Q.

You can also follow Burning Bridges Food Truck on Facebook for daily updates. Next month's special is the Crab Rangoon Juicy Lucy.

