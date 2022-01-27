Cheap Eats: Chocolaterie Stam

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Valentine's Day is less than three weeks away, but it's never too early to start thinking about your plans.

A Papillion chocolate store could be the one-stop-shop for all your Valentine's Day needs.

In this week's Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole takes us inside Chocolaterie Stam where chocolate is a treat and an experience.

It's a chocolate wonderland and then some.

If you need a card, gift or candy for your valentine, Chocolaterie Stam's got you covered.

"There are 39 (different flavors of chocolate) and then within that, there's a dark version and a milk chocolate version," Suzi Bonnett explained.

It's not just any chocolate.

They sell fine Belgian chocolate.

"You can certainly taste the difference," Suzi said.

Owners Suzi and Chad Bonnett fell in love with the Belgian confection when they lived in Europe.

"We just really missed what we learned to love over there and thought this area, especially the Omaha area, would enjoy fine European chocolate," Suzi added.

For the last 12 years, they've been spreading the love at their Shadow Lake Towne Center shop in Papillion.

The couple will be preparing plenty of sweet treats for Valentine's Day.

Last year they hand-dipped more than two-thousand chocolate-covered strawberries, all dunked in their melted Belgian chocolate.

"We want them to be beautiful for your loved one as it can be," Chad said as he was dipping the strawberries.

Chocolaterie Stam is not only a good place to shop for your special someone; it's an experience.

"From the chocolate to the colors on the wall, all the artwork, which is all local artwork," Suzi said.

You can sip on your favorite latte or order the Stam signature hot chocolate.

"Hot chocolate is one of our main events here. I'm going to say it's the best hot chocolate in the metro. I'll put it up against anybody's," Suzi smiled.

Another thing that makes the place a fun destination is the sampling. Not only do you get to taste the chocolate, you can also sample the gelato with a real spoon.

The Bonnetts make all the Italian ice cream in-house.

The strawberry sorbetto is a favorite.

Their cozy shop has also become a popular date destination.

"Young kids in high school ask 'hey, I want to bring someone (here)'. They always lower their voice. They'll sit at the big chairs or the little table up and it's kind of cute," Chad shared.

"First dates for sure. I know of two that resulted in a marriage," Suzi added.

Christian and Kara are one of the love connections.

They had their first date here. A year later, said their vows here.

"We closed the store one Sunday morning and had a wedding right in the chocolate shop because that's where they met and they wanted to have their wedding here, too," Suzi recalled.

It was the Neseth's first time in the shop.

"We walked in and it's like 'wow, what took us so long," Pam Neseth laughed. "The caramel latte is great. We haven't tried the goodies that we bought yet but they look fabulous."

Love and chocolate.

It's the Bonnett's recipe for a successful marriage and business.

"We hear all the time how wonderful the chocolate is and it's something that Suzi and I completely agree on, and it's nice to share something we love so much with everybody else," Chad expressed.

You can get chocolates at all price points at Chocolaterie Stam. As for those chocolate-dipped strawberries, they'll be taking orders until February 12th. Call (402) 933-7826 to place your order.

If you want to get the chocolate experience for yourself, stop by Chocolaterie Stam at Shadow Lake Towne Center. It's right next door to Bath and Body Works.

For more details go to stamchocolateomaha.com.

