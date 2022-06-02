Cheap Eats: Christy Creme is a decades-old summer tradition in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The unofficial start of summer is here, which means ice cream season is also here. This week for Cheap Eats, 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole goes to one of the oldest ice cream parlors in Council Bluffs to get a taste of the treats and sweets that's been keeping customers happy for decades.

There's something special about a cool treat on a hot summer day.

"It's cold, it's sweet, it's delicious," said Christy Creme Owner Matthew Preston.

It's just what Christy Creme has been providing customers for decades.

Three generations of Christiansens have run the place since it opened in 1954.

"I married into the family," Matthew chuckled.

Matthew has been mixing up sweet treats for more than 15 years.

He says you'll find all the traditional ice cream flavors at his shop like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry.

You can also get a taste of their fruit-flavored sherbet.

"We make our sherbet every day — that's something you can't get anywhere else," he shared.

There are ten flavors and they rotate daily.

Serese: Can you name them all?

Matthew: I can sure try: Pineapple, lemon, blackberry, raspberry, lime, orange, peach, huckleberry, watermelon. That's nine. Oh what's the last one? It's hard to keep track.

What he can keep track of is all the appetizing options like their twist cones, supershakes (ice cream mixed with your choice of topping) and their milkshakes.

One of the top sellers at Christy Creme isn't even ice cream.

It's their fries.

Dipping fries in your ice cream is part of the Christy Creme experience.

Serese: Why does that work?

Matthew: It's the sweet and salty

There's pride in every cup and every cone.

"You want the right shape, you also want the little curl on top and when you get it right - it's ready for the customers," Matthew explained.

People may come for the ice cream, but they stay for burgers.

"We're going to make it the way you want it," he said.

All the burgers are made to order. So, they're served nice and hot.

Whether they're here for something cold or hot, Christy Creme customers show up early.

Serese: People come at 10:30 in the morning for ice cream?

Matthew: They do.

Serese: What does that say about cream?

Matthew: That it's good any time of time day.

If you have a favorite sherbet...

"We have a calendar... just so people know when it's cherry day. That's the one I missed. It took 10 or 15 minutes, but we got it," he laughed.

Christy Creme is a tradition for some and a special trip for others.

"A lot of our customers really make an effort to get out here. We're not on the main drag. It's a destination," he explained.

For first timers, it's a treat that will keep you coming back for more.

"When they're here they're happy and leave happy," he smiled.

The chocolate malts are the most popular item on their menu followed by their crinkle fries.

If you want to try them, they're open every day at 10 a.m.

It's located at 2853 North Broadway in Council Bluffs.

For more details or to keep track of that sherbet calendar go to christycreme.com

