CHEAP EATS: Corvette Cafe

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Looking for a car can be an exhaustingly long process. But one Metro dealership is serving up something unexpected to help customers get through it.

It is a Corvette lover's dream.

But you can check out more than just fast cars at this Metro Gregg Young Dealership. You can also experience the Corvette Cafe.

"You can tell kind of tell when people haven't been here before. They do one of these and they look around," smiled Executive Chef Ryan Eckert.

At the Corvette Cafe — it's the chefs that go from 1 to 100.

"Pasta dishes to Mexican food to hamburgers to sandwiches to breakfast all day long," Eckert said.

Serese: Is that biscuits and gravy?

Dan Hoffman: Oh yeah!

Serese: What don't you guys do here?

Dan Hoffman: Not much.

The Corvette Cafe has been around for nearly 20 years. It was originally created for employees and so customers buying vehicles or getting oil changes could get a good meal while they wait.

But the last few months, this cafe has really been cooking.

"The Omaha Food Lovers group on social media has blown us up," Ryan laughed.

Executive Chef Ryan Eckert runs the kitchen along with Assistant Chef Dan Hoffman.

Regulars like Tom — can't get enough of this place.

"Tom comes every Tuesday," Ryan explained.

"Amazing cook, amazing chef, the food here is fantastic," Tom shared.

Tom: Has he cooked you breakfast yet - because you'll be back, too.

The first dish Ryan prepared wasn't breakfast, it was the Tuscan Salmon. The sauce is the star of the show. It's prepared with heavy cream, veggies, onions, sun-dried tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach. Then the flavors marinate. Chef Ryan then shreds fresh asiago cheese in the mixture and grates more cheese over the dish once it's complete.

He also made breakfast enchiladas.

"We have our scrambled eggs, our cheese - we use a Monterey and a jack blend, sautéed onions, sautéed peppers and then our house sausage," he explained.

He rolls all the ingredients up in a tortilla shell. The tortilla is covered with his white country gravy and shredded cheese — then baked. It's served with the house or spicy salsa.

Finally, he showed off the number one burger at the cafe — The Smokehouse Burger. It's served on a buttery, toasted bun with cheddar cheese, hickory smoked bacon and barbecue sauce — with all the toppings.

"You want to stick a knife in it? That's how we serve it," Ryan demonstrated.

A pleasant surprise you'll find in the kitchen — baked goods.

Turns out Chef Dan is an accomplished baker.

He had freshly made snickerdoodles and scones during our visit.

"The scones are blueberry with white chocolate chips and then strawberry drizzle on top," Dan explained.

Serese: That may be the best scone I've ever had!

Ryan: That's what I said — 100 percent!

The food at the Corvette Cafe is so good — it could be easy to forget where you are.

"People literally say that - 'I cannot believe I'm getting food like this in a car dealership'," Ryan chuckled.

Corvette Cafe is inside Gregg Young Chevrolet at 17750 Burt Street. It's open Monday through Saturday at 7:00 a.m.

To see their full menu, and there are about 60 items on it, go to gychevy.com/corvette-cafe. Both Chefs Ryan and Dan take pride in the fact that they take the customer's order and hear firsthand what they want and how they want it. And if you don't see what you're craving on the menu, chances they can still make it to order.

