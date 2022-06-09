Cheap Eats: CTRL Coffee and Cereal Bar takes visitors back to their childhood

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The coffee scene in Omaha just got a bit more interesting. The owners of CTRL Coffee and Cereal Bar say this city already has great coffee shops. So, they wanted to do something a little different and boy have they ever.

As 3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole reports, CTRL not only serves up a good cup of Joe—it's a place that takes you back in time to when you were a kid.

CTRL is downtown Omaha's newest coffee spot.

"We wanted everyone to feel like it was Saturday morning when they walk through our doors," Nick Maestas said.

So, he and his wife Jenny created a space based on their own coffee experience.

"We got to thinking, when we're drinking coffee, like, what do we enjoy?" Nick recalled.

That's when they knew there had to be two things.

Video games....

"We've got a Sega, Super Nintendo and a regular Nintendo, and then we also have a Ms. Pacman table," the couple said.

And cereal.

Lots and lots of cereal.

Their cereal bar is one of the main attractions.

There are 30 types to choose from.

Customers create their bowls by picking up to three kinds of cereal and two toppings.

"Anything from sliced bananas and dehydrated strawberries all the way to whip cream and sprinkles," Jenny explained.

You also choose your milk—whole milk, skim, almond or chocolate.

"There are no rules," Lane Calhoun laughed.

Calhoun is one of CTRL's baristas/cereal artists.

"You say this has changed the way you do cereal?" asked Serese.

"Oh, definitely! I didn't even consider the possibility of mixing cereals until I came here," said Calhoun.

Now Calhoun makes some creative concoctions.

"Trix, Fruity Pebbles and Lucky Charms with whipped cream and sprinkles," Calhoun demonstrated.

Whoever ordered that bowl also got it with chocolate milk.

We found the kids who did, and those boys had no regrets—just great reviews.

"The best cereal I ever had... I give it a 10 out of 10," they said with big smiles.

You can create your cereal bowl as sugary or as healthy as you want.

And the price is as good as the cereal. It's five dollars a bowl.

If you don't want your breakfast in a bowl, you can get it in a cup. CTRL makes a cereal milk latte.

"It's a bowl of cereal in a cup of coffee," Jenny explained.

It comes in three flavors: Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Fruity Pebbles and Golden Grahams.

"It's something adults can enjoy because you get the nostalgia of the cereal, but you get the adult of the coffee right," Nick added.

To add to the experience, you can even personalize your coffee with your favorite picture or logo with a simple upload.

Coffee, cereal and video games.

"It's really fun to see people enjoying the space," Jenny smiled.

A winning combination for this new coffee shop and for kids young—and young at heart.

"It's a blast. It's so much fun. It doesn't feel like a job. It's like inviting people into our home," Jenny said with a smile.

The couple also owns the Muchachos restaurant in Lincoln.

This is only the second week in business for CTRL and the word is out about this place.

If you're not a coffee fan, they have energy drinks and flavored lemonade.

CTRL Coffee and Cereal Bar is open Tuesday through Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

It's at 1016 South 10th Street. Follow them on Facebook for more details.

